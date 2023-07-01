The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun an…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How likely …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it w…
The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect…