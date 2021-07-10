The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
