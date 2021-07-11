It will be a warm day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Central Illinois won't feel Tropical Storm Elsa remnants, but storms are back in the forecast
Central Illinois will be dry until a chance of thunderstorms begins Wednesday, continuing into the weekend.
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon We…
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. How …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Ho…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. …
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Showers and thundershowers likely. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally…