Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.