Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of rain expected ahead of a cold front and another along it. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in central Illinois here.
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though…
This evening in Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chanc…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. …
Small chance of rain across central and southern Illinois today, but the heat will be the bigger story. Even hotter for Tuesday with a chance for severe weather coming back as well. Full details here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variabl…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot …
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…