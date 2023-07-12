The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. It should b…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunders…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clea…