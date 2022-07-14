Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.