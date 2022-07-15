The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of rain expected ahead of a cold front and another along it. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in central Illinois here.
Cold front number one will exit southern Illinois Tuesday morning. Cold front number two will arrive in central Illinois Wednesday afternoon. Here's what both will do to our rain chances and temps.
With a front stalled out in the state, central Illinois will be much cooler than southern Illinois Thursday and Friday. The chance for showers and storms is sticking around as well. Full details here.
A weak cold front looks to just clear central Illinois before stalling out. Find out when the best chance of rain is today and how much different temperatures will be Thursday in our updated forecast.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast i…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. …
This evening in Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chanc…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We'll see s…