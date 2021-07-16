It will be a warm day in Mattoon. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook on Thursday in Central Illinois
Thursday's cancellations included concerts at Mattoon Bagelfest and the antique tractor pull at the Coles County Fairgrounds.
Coles County is under a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorr…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. It …
It will be a warm day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% chance of r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's forecast …