Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 98. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of rain expected ahead of a cold front and another along it. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in central Illinois here.
Cold front number one will exit southern Illinois Tuesday morning. Cold front number two will arrive in central Illinois Wednesday afternoon. Here's what both will do to our rain chances and temps.
With the stalled front lingering, temperatures will continue to vary across the state and rain will be around Friday and Saturday. See when showers and storms are most likely in our updated forecast.
With a front stalled out in the state, central Illinois will be much cooler than southern Illinois Thursday and Friday. The chance for showers and storms is sticking around as well. Full details here.
A weak cold front looks to just clear central Illinois before stalling out. Find out when the best chance of rain is today and how much different temperatures will be Thursday in our updated forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast i…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperat…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a hot day tomorrow. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see clear s…