 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News