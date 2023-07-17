The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies to…
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's forecas…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it tha…
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. It should b…