Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Thursday's cancellations included concerts at Mattoon Bagelfest and the antique tractor pull at the Coles County Fairgrounds.
National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook on Thursday in Central Illinois
Coles County is under a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
