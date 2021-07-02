 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

