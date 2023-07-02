Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
