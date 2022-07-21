Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much rain today, but the chance is going up for tonight and Sunday across Illinois. Find out when rain is most likely and who has a chance of severe storms and flooding in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Rain likely across Illinois Sunday, chance of severe storms and flooding in southern Illinois
Showers and weak storms in central Illinois today, but in southern Illinois severe storms and flooding are possible. See when rain is most likely, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
With the stalled front lingering, temperatures will continue to vary across the state and rain will be around Friday and Saturday. See when showers and storms are most likely in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Very warm across central Illinois Wednesday, but exceptionally hot across southern Illinois
With a weak cold front working across the state, southern Illinois will be much hotter than central Illinois today. Small chance of rain expected as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel here.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Mattoon folks should be prepared fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect peri…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunde…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…