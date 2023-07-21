Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
