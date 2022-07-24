Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.