Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudle…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tod…