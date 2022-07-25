 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

