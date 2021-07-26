Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

 Skip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

