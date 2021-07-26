The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Coles County is under a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 d…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a 3…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. E…
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
This evening in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Wednesday. It loo…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Friday. The forecast…