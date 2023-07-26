The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
