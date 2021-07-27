Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

 Skip to main content
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

