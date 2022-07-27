 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

