Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Coles County is under a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a 3…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. E…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Storms may contain stro…