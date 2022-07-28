The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Sunday cold front will bring heat relief for some in Illinois and small chance for severe storms
A cold front will be working across the state today bringing scattered showers and storms. A few could be severe. Full details on the the threats, timing, and temperatures in our latest forecast.
Very hot conditions across central and southern Illinois this afternoon. A cold front will bring relief for some Sunday, but also a chance for severe weather. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances for central Illinois, oppressive heat for southern Illinois Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
A Heat Advisory is in effect for southern Illinois Friday thru Sunday where the heat will be unrelenting. Hot in central Illinois as well, but there are opportunities for rain. Here's what to expect.
Watch now: Good chance of rain across Illinois Wednesday, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois
The best chance of rain today looks like the morning hours, but a cold front arriving this evening will keep the rain chance going thru Thursday. Severe storms can't be ruled out in southern Illinois.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 m…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Periods of…
This evening in Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Sunday…