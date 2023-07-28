The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 106. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.