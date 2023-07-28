The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 106. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudle…