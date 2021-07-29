Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
