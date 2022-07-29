 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

