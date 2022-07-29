The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Not much rain in central Illinois, but a chance for severe storms and flooding in southern Illinois
Just isolated activity for central Illinois Thursday, but severe storms and flooding are possible in southern Illinois today and tonight. Find out when rain is most likely and how much will fall here.
Watch now: Sunday cold front will bring heat relief for some in Illinois and small chance for severe storms
A cold front will be working across the state today bringing scattered showers and storms. A few could be severe. Full details on the the threats, timing, and temperatures in our latest forecast.
Very hot conditions across central and southern Illinois this afternoon. A cold front will bring relief for some Sunday, but also a chance for severe weather. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Good chance of rain across Illinois Wednesday, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois
The best chance of rain today looks like the morning hours, but a cold front arriving this evening will keep the rain chance going thru Thursday. Severe storms can't be ruled out in southern Illinois.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 m…
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an u…
Watch now: Rain chances for central Illinois, oppressive heat for southern Illinois Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
A Heat Advisory is in effect for southern Illinois Friday thru Sunday where the heat will be unrelenting. Hot in central Illinois as well, but there are opportunities for rain. Here's what to expect.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Periods of…