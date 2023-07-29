The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 101. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…