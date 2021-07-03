The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Coles County is already rainier than average for June, and more rain is in the forecast through Friday, said Eastern Illinois University weather center climatologist Cameron Craig.
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 1…
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details:
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Rain is expected fo…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…