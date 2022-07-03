 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Journal Gazette & Times-Courier is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Illinois State University

Recommended for you…

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News