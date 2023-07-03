The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun an…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How likely …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Don't leave the ho…
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thund…