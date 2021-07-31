It will be a warm day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Coles County is under a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a 3…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
This evening in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Te…
This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon…