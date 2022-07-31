Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

