Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a…