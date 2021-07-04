Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.