The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 77 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 11:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain likely in central and southern Illinois Friday and Saturday with a small chance of severe storms
A slow moving cold front will bring a good chance of rain and possibly a few severe storms Friday and Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? Here's your holiday weekend forecast.
Small chance of rain across central and southern Illinois today, but the heat will be the bigger story. Even hotter for Tuesday with a chance for severe weather coming back as well. Full details here.
A cold front will be pushing across central and southern Illinois Friday afternoon and evening. Until it arrives though, hot and humid. See how hot it will feel and track the rain here.
Watch now: Warming up Wednesday, even hotter for Thursday and Friday in central and southern Illinois
Not only will temperatures be climbing in the days ahead, but the humidity will be as well. Find out what it's going to feel like and when rain chances will return in our latest forecast.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds N …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high tempe…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures a…