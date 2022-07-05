Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 77 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 11:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.