Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 101. A 74-degree low is forecasted. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until WED 11:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.