The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
