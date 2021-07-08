Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
