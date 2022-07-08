Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Small chance of rain across central and southern Illinois today, but the heat will be the bigger story. Even hotter for Tuesday with a chance for severe weather coming back as well. Full details here.
Watch now: Rain likely in central and southern Illinois Friday and Saturday with a small chance of severe storms
A slow moving cold front will bring a good chance of rain and possibly a few severe storms Friday and Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? Here's your holiday weekend forecast.
A cold front will be pushing across central and southern Illinois Friday afternoon and evening. Until it arrives though, hot and humid. See how hot it will feel and track the rain here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
