Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.