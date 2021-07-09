Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Watch now: Central Illinois won't feel Tropical Storm Elsa remnants, but storms are back in the forecast
Central Illinois will be dry until a chance of thunderstorms begins Wednesday, continuing into the weekend.
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
