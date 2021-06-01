 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

