Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but a low pressure system on Thursday could bring the potential for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
This is a developing story from the newsroom. Severe storms are being tracked across region.
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
