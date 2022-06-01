Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.