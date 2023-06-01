The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
