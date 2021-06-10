Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.