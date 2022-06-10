 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

