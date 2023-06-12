The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are …